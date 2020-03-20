LACONIA — Gov. Chris Sununu calmed key business leaders Friday during a conference call in which he said he is not looking to invoke any kind of shelter-in-place restriction in the state, said Lakes Region Chamber President Karmen Gifford, who was on the call.
“The governor reached out to the chambers and asked for a conference call to share what he was working on,” she said. “I got off the call and felt better. Day to day with everything happening, it’s been negative. He spent an hour and a-half with us.”
She said questions posed to the governor included concerns that foreign workers who staff summer tourist venues may be prevented from coming to the country.
Sununu also said he is doing his part to help restaurant businesses.
He gets takeout food twice a day, she said.
Gifford said there are bright spots amid the pandemic downturn. She said local manufacturing is up and running, the construction industry is busy and venues are still hopeful for a good tourism season.
“The biggest thing coming out of the call is that there is a lot of focus on doom and gloom but be proactive, be cautious, practice social distancing,” she said. “We can’t do business like we always did, but we can be creative and collaborative.”
