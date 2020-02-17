BELMONT — Over the past 10 years, Karmen Gifford, president of the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce, has committed herself to connecting students to businesses within the Lakes Region.
She has helped develop the 200x2020’s Lakes Region internships website, coordinate career fairs for both middle and high school students, job fairs, business expositions for the community, and manufacturing, healthcare, and other career panels for students.
Gifford accepted the New Hampshire Scholars Champion Award at the Breakfast of Champions on Dec. 4 at Manchester Country Club in Bedford.
Belmont High School’s Amy Burke says that Gifford is the go-to person in the Lakes Region, with a positive attitude.
New Hampshire Scholars currently has more than 400 business volunteers who give their time to help high schools through job shadowing, internships and mentoring.
Other 2019 award winners include Amy Bewley, marketing and communications coordinator at Academy for Science & Design, who works with the Nashua Chamber of Commerce; Chris Hodgdon, vice president of government affairs for Comcast, who works with the statewide Internet Essentials program; Dartmouth Hitchcock, working with Colby-Sawyer College; Desi Lanio, manager of the 401 Tavern, who works with Winnacunnet High School; Eversource Energy, working with Manchester Central High School, the University of New Hampshire, and Manchester Community College; Mark Lambert, vice president of customer operations for Unitil, who works with the Granite State Challenge; Scott Prescott, director of instruction for Virtual Learning Academy Charter School, who works with FIRST Robotics; Spencer Webb, president of Antennasys, Inc., who works with Windham High School; Steve Scudder, a retired lawyer who works with Concord High School; and Tracey Miller, education coordinator for Lakes Region Healthcare, who works with Inter-Lakes High School.
For more information about New Hampshire Scholars, visit NHscholars.org.
