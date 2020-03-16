MEREDITH — The Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is proud to announce that Sandra Marshall has been named the new Executive Director.
“The Board is very excited to have Sandy take on this role.”, commented Julie Hayward, President of the Board of the Directors. “We look forward to working with Sandy to create new opportunities for our members throughout the Lakes Region community.”
Ms. Marshall was the former Director of Community Relations for LRGHeathcare and has a long history of working with businesses and non-profits throughout the Lakes Region and Three Rivers Area. She has extensive Chamber of Commerce experience which was gained through serving as Board Chair and general Board member work at the Lakes Region and Greater Franklin Chambers.
Ms. Marshall has served on numerous other advisory boards locally, regionally and nationally. This work gained Ms. Marshall several awards for her commitment to volunteers and community organizations.
“I look forward to working with the Board, staff and all members to create a Chamber that works to improve business connections and growth.” quoted Ms. Marshall.
Ms. Marshall began as the new Executive Director on March 9, 2020.
The mission of the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce is to provide energy to support, educate and promote our members for the benefit of the Lakes Region communities, our local economy and its visitors.
To receive more information about the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce please call Sandy at 279-6121 or email to sandy@meredithareachamber.com.
