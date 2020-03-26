CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday he would issue a stay-at-home order effective at 11:59 p.m. Friday requiring non-essential businesses to end in-person service to customers.
The order would not affect markets, convenience stores, gas stations, child care centers, restaurants, breweries, . It would not interfere with transportation. It would not close any borders, which Sununu said was not within his power in any case. Coastal beaches would be closed.
About half of all states, including Massachusetts, have issued stay-at-home orders, as well as many localities, including Portland, Maine.
“We are aligning with regional partners who are issuing similar orders,” Sununu said.
He said that with an anticipated surge in hospital admissions expected, now is the appropriate time to issue the order.
He said that over the last 24 hours there have been increasing calls for him to make such a directive.
“We can’t stress this enough, stay in your house unless absolutely necessary,” the governor said. “The worst may still be ahead of us.”
Sununu said the order will extend to at least May 4, and the requirement that public handle instruction through remote learning will be extended to that date as well.
He said the order could be extended beyond May 4, and could ultimately last as much as 12 weeks depending on how the pandemic plays out.
The governor said he understands the public’s fears.
“People should have anxiety and fear, it is so unknown,” he said. “People see what’s happening in New York City and Boston. At some point we will hit those surges. This could last a long time, it really could.”
On the positive side, the governor said New Hampshire still has a lower rate of positive COVID-19 tests than many other places, despite administering more of these tests per capita than many other states.
He stressed that New Hampshire residents can help limit the spread of the disease and put the state in a stronger position than other areas by being proactive and staying home as much as possible.
Previous executive orders by Sununu have closed restaurant dining rooms, limited public events to 10 people or less and prohibited evictions and foreclosures.
