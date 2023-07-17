LACONIA — The last time the water was this high on Lake Winnipesaukee in mid-July was ... well, if it was ever this high on this date, it occurred prior to 1982, when the state’s published records begin.

Lake Winnipesaukee is considered “full” when its surface is 504.32 feet above sea level, according to charts kept by the state’s Department of Environmental Services. Charts show the lake would normally be slightly below “full,” around 504 feet, by this time of year. Instead, the level, as recorded at the Lakeport Dam at midday on Monday, was 504.89 feet, 10.5 inches above normal for this time of year, and about 3 inches higher than the historic maximum level.

