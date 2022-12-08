Laconia city officials disputed statements Wednesday from the governor and a state commissioner that they led the choice of a proposed buyer for the former Laconia State School who has no experience developing the kind of massive planned village she’s promising to create on the 220-acre site.

And the head of a commission that has spent five years creating a redevelopment plan said the commission played no role in reviewing proposals or selecting a buyer, contrary to statements from Department of Administrative Services Commissioner Charlie Arlinghaus.

