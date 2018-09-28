LACONIA — A Laconia Democratic Committee fundraising picnic is planned for Sunday afternoon and is to include candidates for governor, Congress, the state Legislature as well as attorney Michael Avenatti, who is flirting with a presidential run.
The event is planned for 1 p.m. at the home of Carlos Cardona, a candidate for state representative, who lives at 1487 Old North Main St.
Candidates, including Chris Pappas, who is running for the U.S. House seat being vacated by Carol Shea-Porter, were expected to make brief remarks.
Avenatti, the attorney who sued President Donald Trump on behalf of porn actress Stormy Daniels, came forward Wednesday with information from a woman alleging sexual misconduct involving Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Organizers of the picnic decided not to open the event to the public because of logistical difficulties as the event is being held at a private home.
