Abraham Gilman

Abraham Gilman was sworn in as Tilton's new police chief on Aug. 3. He has worked for the town's police department since 2013, and served as acting head of the department since December 2021. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

TILTON — The Tilton Police Department has a new station, new vehicles, and now, a new chief.

Abraham Gilman, 40, was sworn in as the town's top cop on Aug. 3. He has served with Tilton's police department since 2013. 

