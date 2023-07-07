LACONIA — A change in location for Penny Pitou Travel to an office across the street is coinciding with the retirement of its namesake.

Longtime Executive Vice President Kim Terrio, who bought the agency from Penny Pitou two years ago, spoke to The Daily Sun about how the move is helping her team rebuild momentum after the coronavirus pandemic, and Pitou described why 2023, on the eve of her 85th birthday, was the right year to hang it up.

