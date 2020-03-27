CENTER HARBOR — On the success of its first round of meal distribution, the restaurant Osteria Poggio will continue to use surplus inventory to prepare meals to be picked up by whoever needs them.
The second round of meals, packaged cold to be warmed up at home, will take place today, Saturday, March 28, from 3 to 6 p.m. The nutritious, chef-prepared food is offered to anyone. Donations will be accepted from those who are able to give.
Kaylon Sweet, chef-owner of Osteria Poggio, said he and his team of volunteer chefs gave out food for about 250 families on Tuesday night. The ingredients came from purveyors, who have an abundance of perishable products that there's suddenly no demand for, and from the kitchens of other local restaurants, who have closed due to the coronavirus.
Sweet asked that anyone coming to collect food remain mindful of the six-foot separation between themselves and other persons. If a restaurant has food to offer, or if there are food service professionals who wish to volunteer, he asked that they call the restaurant at 603-250-8007.
