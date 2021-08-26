LACONIA — A Tilton man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with alleged drug trafficking.
Erik J. Parker Sr., 50, of Gusty Road, in Tilton, was indicted on five charges of sale of methamphetamine to a police informant. The sales occurred on five separate occasions between April 28 and May 28 in Tilton, according to the indictments.
The charges are among a number of drug-related indictments issued by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Parker was also indicted on two charges of possession of fentanyl and two charges of possession of methamphetamine, and the prescription pain reliever tramadol (all subsequent offenses).
Others indicted were:
Steven A. Freeman, 34, of Burns Hill Road, in Alexandria, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to sell. The indictments state Freeman had more than 5 grams of fentanyl, and 5 ounces of methamphetamine when he was arrested in Tilton on March 14.
He was also indicted on a charge of possession of crack cocaine.
Tiffany Labonte, 35, of Manchester Street, in Concord, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and separate charges of possession of fentanyl, the narcotic pain reliever buprenorphine, and the anti-anxiety medication clonazepam. She was also indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property — a Nissan Altima.
Babacar Kamara, 27, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of fentanyl with intent to sell.
Stephen D. Brue, 37, of Jameson Street, in Laconia, was indicted on two charges of sale of fentanyl.
Joseph R. Aldridge, 47, of Park Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Robert Bishop, 33, of Memorial Street, in Franklin, was indicted for possession of buprenorphine.
Trevor R. Bond, 37, of Mallard Cove, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine. He was also indicted for criminal trespass.
Heather Braley, 40, of Wildlife Boulevard, in Belmont, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine.
Marcus J. Burke, 43, of Valley Street, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of fentanyl (subsequent offenses).
Beau Clough, 30, of Pine Street Extension, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Briana D’Amore, 24, of Pelchat Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine. She was also indicted for theft by unauthorized taking — between $1,000 and $1,500 in merchandise from Hannaford in Gilford.
Tara Daoust, 40, of Gilford Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl (two charges), possession of methamphetamine (two charges), and possession of amphetamine, buprenorphine, clonazepam, psychedelic mushrooms, and the prescription pain reliever gabapentin.
Jocelyn Dubois, 29, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Sarah Fissette, 40, of New Hampton Road, in Franklin, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Elisabeth M. Gates, 49, of Arlene Drive, in Belmont, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Nicole Kelly, 34, of Beaton Street, in Franklin, was indicted for possession of buprenorphine.
Robert J. Leduc Jr., 52, of Meadow Pond Road, in Gilmanton, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine and buprenorphine.
Patrick McDonald, 28, of Laconia Road, in Tilton, was indicted for possession of fentanyl (subsequent offense).
Guy Milinazzo, 58, of Park Street, in Hill, was indicted for possession of buprenorphine.
Kayla F. Miner, 30, of Bodwell Road, in Manchester, was indicted for possession of fentanyl (subsequent offense).
James Pechacek, 29, of Winter Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
David E. Piper, 50, of Calef Hill Road, in Tilton, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of LSD.
Mark Rhodes, 35, of Chestnut Pond Road, in Epsom, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Tori Rogers, 25, of Camp Waldron Road, in Meredith, was indicted for possession of buprenorphine, and the stimulant dextroamphetamine.
Charles Rondeau, 49, of Hampton Road, in Exeter, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
John M. Stebbins, 47, of Isabella Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Kira Swinton, 26, of Hanson Mill Road, in Moultonborough, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Matthew Therrien, 53, of New Salem Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of buprenorphine.
Velvet E. Weeks, 50, of Smithbridge Road, in Plymouth, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Bethany Whitcomb, 43, of Laconia Road, in Tilton, was indicted for falsifying evidence by concealing or removing suspected controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia from a residence.
David Witter, 54, of Village Drive, in Meredith, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl.
