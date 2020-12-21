SANBORNTON — Police responded to 38 service calls for the week ending Saturday.
Two people were arrested.
Kayla S. Durdu, 26, of Gilford, was arrested for driving after her license has been revoked or suspended, and for speeding.
Corey O'Reilly, 29, of Fremont Road, in Sandown, was arrested on two charges of stalking.
Officers made four motor vehicle stops which resulted in warnings being issued to three motorists.
Police dealt with reports of five motor vehicle accidents where the damage in each case was less than $1,000.
Police checked out reports of 15 road hazards.
Officers responded to one domestic disturbance call, and dealt with a report of a dispute between neighbors.
