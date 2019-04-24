LACONIA — Authorities are looking for a Laconia man for questioning in the death of Wilfred Guzman.
The state Attorney General’s Office today identified Hassan Sapry, 21, of Laconia, as a person of interest.
Sapry was last seen in the area of Pleasant Street in Laconia Tuesday afternoon and is believed to be on foot.
The Attorney General’s Office advised anyone with information about Sapry or his whereabouts to contact State Police Sgt. Matthew Amatucci at 603-223-4381.
The Laconia Police Department reportedly issued robo calls to area phone subscribers alerting them about the search for Sapry. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous. They described him as 5-feet 10-inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing sweatpants, a gray hoodie with black sleeves and flip-flops.
Guzman, 57, was found dead in his Blueberry Lane apartment Friday afternoon. An autopsy showed he died of blunt and sharp force injury to the head.
On Tuesday night, a New Hampshire State Police helicopter circled Laconia for more than two hours, appearing to focus on an area near North Main Street, not far from where Guzman lived.
