LACONIA – Police on Friday were investigating the slaying of a man whose body was found in an apartment unit on Blueberry Lane.
Police Chief Matt Canfield said the case was being investigated as a homicide based on the condition of the body. He declined to elaborate and no name was immediately released.
He said the man's son called police after being unable to get into the apartment. The body was found about 12:30 p.m. after an officer arrived and made entry to the unit.
Canfield said he knew of no previous calls to the apartment.
The attorney general's office was involved in the investigation as is standard in homicide cases.
