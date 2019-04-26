LACONIA — Police arrested a suspect Friday evening in connection with the killing of a Laconia resident. Police Chief Matt Canfield said Hassan Sapry, 21, was arrested at his parents' house on Pleasant Street in Laconia. He is named in a murder warrant for the death of Wilfred Guzman, whose body was found on April 19 in his apartment on Blueberry Lane.

