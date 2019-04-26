LACONIA — Police arrested a suspect Friday evening in connection with the killing of a Laconia resident. Police Chief Matt Canfield said Hassan Sapry, 21, was arrested at his parents' house on Pleasant Street in Laconia. He is named in a murder warrant for the death of Wilfred Guzman, whose body was found on April 19 in his apartment on Blueberry Lane.
Suspect in Laconia homicide arrested
RICK GREEN, THE LACONIA DAILY SUN
