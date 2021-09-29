LACONIA — The man assaulted near downtown Monday night was clinging to life with the help of a ventilator Wednesday, according to police.
Police Chief Matt Canfield said the victim was on life support in the intensive care unit at Concord Hospital-Concord where he was rushed after being evaluated Monday night at Concord Hospital-Laconia.
“He’s not breathing on his own. He’s in critical condition,” Canfield said.
The victim’s mother has arrived from Tennessee to be with her son, the chief reported.
Police have not identified the man, except to say that he is 29 years old and a Laconia resident.
He was found at about 9:30 p.m. Monday lying unconscious on the sidewalk in front of the Christian Science Church at 136 Pleasant St. by a passerby who was walking a dog. Canfield said evidence indicates that was where the attack occurred. The victim suffered severe injuries to the head which resulted in a significant loss of blood, the chief reported.
The chief said detectives are still reviewing images from surveillance cameras in the area, and are also following up on a number of leads. But he said police have no suspects or persons of interest at this time.
A woman who identified herself as a friend of the victim on the Laconia Is Talking Facebook page posted the victim “wouldn’t hurt a soul” and further said she was “so confused why this happened.”
