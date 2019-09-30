LACONIA — A Francestown man has been indicted for holding up a Busy Corner vape shop late last year.
Thomas Keene, 23, of Main Street, in Francestown, was indicted on a charge of armed robbery by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
According to the indictment, Keene went into Smokers Haven, 245 Union Ave. last Dec. 29 and handed a store employee a note which read, “all $ no 1 hurt,” while exposing an airsoft pistol tucked into his waistband.
According to court records Keene had been planning the robbery for about five days before he went to the store, a short walk from Riverbank House where he was enrolled in a residential drug treatment program. Upon seeing the note demanding money, the store clerk put an unspecified amount of cash into shopping bags along with store merchandise Keene had earlier indicated he intended to buy, according to a police affidavit.
An affidavit is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding that enough evidence of a possible crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Others indicted were:
John C. Dewhirst, 39, of River Street, in Franklin, was indicted on three counts of second-degree assault on a child. He was also indicted on a charge of witness tampering. According to the indictments, Dewhirst struck, dragged, and threw an 11-year-old girl, and then told the girl and another child to destroy his phone and/or not talk with police.
Brett Boelig, 36, of Pearl Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property, for allegedly pawning a rotary laser level that belonged to Granite State Glass.
Garrett Brue, 25, of Farrarville Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault.
Jacob Goodwin, 38, of Daniel Webster Highway, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, and three counts of criminal threatening.
Jared Marshall, 26, of Morrison Avenue, in Tilton, was indicted on two counts of domestic violence criminal threatening, as well as charges of domestic violence reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment.
Crystal M. Merchant, 36, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, for allegedly taking of a computer and a blender from the Tilton Walmart.
Eric Morin, 33, of Anderson Avenue, in Franklin, was indicted on two counts of theft by unauthorized taking for allegedly taking a computer and a blender from the Tilton Walmart.
Chandler Ranni, 21, of Winter Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Krystal Sanborn, 36, of Vining Way, in Northfield, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Susan E. Spurr, 44, of Shapleigh, Maine, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Sara Zareas, 34, of Old Lakeshore Road, in Gilford, was indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property, for allegedly being in possession of a Ford van which belonged to King of Klean.
