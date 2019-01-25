LACONIA — The man who has been charged with robbing a local vape shop late last month confessed to the crime the day after it occurred, according to court records.
Thomas D. Keene, 23, of 169 Main St., in Francestown, is accused of holding up Smokers Haven at 245 Union Ave., in Laconia, on the night of Dec. 29.
According to a police affidavit in support of the arrest, Keene came to the Laconia Police Station the day after the holdup, asked to see a police officer, and confessed to the holdup.
According to Keene’s own account he had been planning the robbery for the previous five days, the affidavit states.
According to Keene and the information which police obtained on the night of the holdup, Keene walked into the store shortly before closing time, wearing purple pants emblazoned with green cacti, a gray hat and black sunglasses, and told the clerk he wanted to buy three boxes of nitros, canisters of nitrous oxide, a vaporizer and two packs of Juul pods. He then gave the clerk a handwritten note which read “all $ no 1 hurt,” and opened his jacket to show a pistol in the waistband of his pants. The store clerk then put an unspecified amount of cash into the shopping bags along with the merchandise.
The affidavit goes on to say that during his interview the following day Keene gave police permission to search his room at Riverbank House, a residential, drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility located a block from the vape shop. During the search police found a bag in which were the stolen merchandise, holdup note, “the leftover cash,” and an airsoft pistol.
Keene has been free on personal recognizance bail since his arrest.
Keene’s arraignment was continued until Feb. 7, at the request of his attorney.
In the request for the continuance the attorney said Keene was in still in a residential treatment program which was expected to continue.
