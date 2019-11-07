LACONIA — A Gilford man has been indicted on charges of stealing lottery tickets from two local convenience stores this summer.
Marcus Brouillard, 25, of Sargents Place, in Gilford, was indicted on two counts, each stating he received more than $1,501 in stolen property.
The charges are included in the latest indictments returned by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
One indictment alleges Brouillard had lottery tickets and merchandise taken from the All Day Convenience & Kwik Stop on Union Avenue, in Laconia, on July 2019. The other states he had lottery tickets taken from Budget Gas Station, located on Court Street, in Laconia, on Aug. 2.
At the time of Brouillard’s arrest in August, police estimated $2,000 worth of lottery tickets were taken from Budget Gas, and $1,300 worth from Kwik Stop.
Brouillard was also indicted on three counts of burglary, and one count of falsifying evidence.
The burglary indictments alleged that he broke into Gilford Square Market & Deli on July 25, the Budget Gas Station on Aug. 1, and Stafford’s Food & Beverage in Tilton on Aug. 3. The indictment for falsifying evidence states Brouillard dumped a backpack in a trash can as he was attempting to elude police who were trying to arrest him.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of a potential crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Others indicted by the grand jury were:
Gregory M. Packard, 53, of Suncook Valley Road, in Alton, was indicted on two counts of pattern aggravated felonious assault and one count of attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault. According to the indictments, Packard committed the acts over a period of more than three years when the alleged victim was 7 to 10 years old.
Joshua Brady, 27, of Church Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault involving the “actual application of physical force, physical violence or superior physical strength.”
Douglas P. Braley II, 40, of Weirs Boulevard, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault.
James A. Burns, 40, of Winter Street, in Laconia, a convicted sex offender, was indicted on a charge of failing to report within the required five-day period that he had spent more than five days within a one-month period out of state.
Jeremy Corliss, 19, of Route 25, in Rumney, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault.
Justin D. D’Agnese, 33, of Pine Street, in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Sandra Davis, 46, of Spruce Street, in Manchester, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Timothy Johnson, 28, of Calef Hill Road, in Tilton, was indicted on a charge of criminal mischief. Johnson allegedly did more than $1,500 worth of damage to a sign Stafford Food & Beverages in Tilton.
Mabinity Kamara, 23, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Joseph Keyser, 63, of Washington Road, in Rye, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender, and driving without a license.
Dwayne P. Lamont, 32, of Fairfield, California, was indicted on four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Mason Wilder Marceau, 24, of Meredith Center Road, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Jared Marshall, 27, of Morrison Avenue, in Tilton, was indicted on a charge of bail jumping.
Melinda L. McDonald, 38, of Franklin Highway, in Andover, was indicted on a charge of forgery. McDonald allegedly manufactured counterfeit $20 bills.
Haley Moore, 28, of Ox Bow Lane, in Gilford, was indicted on a felony charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. Moore allegedly nearly struck Belmont police Officer Brian Warburton with her vehicle. She was also indicted on misdemeanor charges of disobeying an officer, breach of bail conditions, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, conduct after an accident (leaving the scene), and criminal trespass.
Leslie Neblett, 45, of Church Street, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of domestic violence second-degree assault, and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Melissa Pelletier, 35, of True Road, in Meredith, was indicted on two counts of forgery, and one count of receiving stolen property.
Carlos Ramirez, 36, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Jeffrey L. Reed, 50, of Truland Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Christopher M. Siembab, 41, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, was indicted on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Spencer Smith, 24, of Faucher Lane, in Northwood, was indicted on a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. Smith allegedly discharged a firearm outside the Dollar General store in Barnstead.
Sarah Swett, 31, of Gale Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Lauren Toronto, 50, of Medford, Massachusetts, was indicted on a felony charge of aggravated DWI.
Gordon Walker, 69, of Depot Street, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Caleb Young, 25, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
