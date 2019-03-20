LACONIA — For the third time in less than three months, a local store has been robbed.
Laconia police reported Wednesday morning that someone entered the Laconia Spa shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, showed a handgun to the clerk and demanded the money that was in the cash register.
The robber, whose face was covered by a mask, was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, designer blue jeans, gray gloves and sneakers was able to take off with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
The culprit was last seen running from the Church Street store heading toward River Street on the opposite side of the Winnipesaukee River.
Laconia Police Sgt. Robert Cameron said Wednesday afternoon there had been no developments in the case.
The other two holdups also took place after dark.
On Jan. 30, a masked man walked into the Circle K at 535 Union Ave. at about 2:30 a.m., demanded cash, and fled on foot.
There has been no arrest in connection with that robbery, Cameron said.
On Dec. 29 a man held up Smokers Haven at 235 Union Ave. and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The following day, Thomas D. Keene, 22, of 169 Main St., in Francestown, surrendered to police and confessed to the robbery, according to court documents.
Police are asking anyone who may have information about the Laconia Spa robbery to call police Sgt. Gary Hubbard or Officer Jonathan Howe at the Laconia Police Department at 603-524-5252.
