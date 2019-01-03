LACONIA — A man who allegedly helped a female prisoner escape electronic monitoring last year has been indicted for facilitating her disappearance.
The latest session of the Belknap County grand jury indicted Steven F. Newcombe, 30, of Pace Drive, in Jaffrey, on a charge of accomplice to escape.
The indictment charges Newcomb helped Holly Wilson use a pair of pruning shears to remove her ankle bracelet which she was required to wear after being placed on administrative home confinement upon her released from the Belknap County House of Correction where she was serving time for possession of methamphetamine.
Wilson, 30, shed the monitoring bracelet last July 2. She was arrested two weeks later in New Haven, Connecticut, and returned to New Hampshire to face escape charges in mid-August. She is now serving a two- to four-year sentence at the State Women’s Prison.
Newcombe’s indictment also alleges he drove Wilson from New Hampshire to Connecticut.
Accomplice to escape is a Class B felony, potentially punishable by a 3½- to seven-year prison sentence.
