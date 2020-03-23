HOLDERNESS — A 37-year-old Ashland resident was arraigned Monday in Grafton County Superior Court following his arrest for allegedly firing shots and trying to burn down the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Friday night.
Police Chief Jeremiah Partridge said David Patrell is facing felony-level charges of reckless conduct, attempted arson, and criminal mischief. Other charges may be forthcoming as a result of the investigation, which also involves the State Fire Marshal and an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Partridge said that, depending on the outcome of the investigation, the incident could be labeled a hate crime.
No one was inside the Kingdom Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday when Patrell allegedly fired a shotgun at the door of the place of worship and soaked the interior of the building with gasoline. Police apprehended him after being called to the scene by a report of a man trying to set the structure on fire.
A sign in the parking lot indicates that there is video surveillance of the property.
Police from Holderness, Ashland, and Meredith responded to the call and took Patrell into custody without incident. Also responding were Holderness firefighters.
The building at 10 East Holderness Road was heavily damaged and will require specialized cleaning before religious services can resume, officials said. The bullet-ridden door has already been replaced.
Partridge said no motive has been established, but the investigation is still active under the supervision of Lt. Erik Difilippe, and additional charges are likely as the investigation unfolds.
Ibrahim Hooper, communications director of CAIR, the Council of American-Islamic Relations, has called for an investigation into whether the incident was a hate crime.
“Unfortunately, we’ve seen in recent years a rise in acts of hate against any minorities, and it’s not just the American Muslim community,” Hooper said. “Jehovah’s Witnesses are a minority within the religious community, and we feel it’s necessary to speak out. We’re not saying it’s a bias motive, but whenever you have someone setting fire and shooting, you have to wonder.”
Roberta Baker contributed to this story.
