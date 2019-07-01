ASHLAND — A local woman has been arrested on drug trafficking charges as part of what authorities say was a lengthy investigation into drug activity in two states.
Samantha Bidwell, 30, of Ashland, was arraigned in Grafton Superior Court Friday on a charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, according to Ashland Police Chief William Ulwick.
Bidwell’s arrest coincided with four simultaneous raids staged early morning last Thursday in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Locally, DEA agents and officers of the Plymouth and Ashland police departments raided an apartment at 31 Highland St. Bidwell was arrested at another residence.
According to Ulwick, during the apartment search investigators found safe a bit smaller than a mini-fridge containing what he described as “a large amount of fentanyl and an undisclosed amount of money.”
Ulwick said the raid and arrest of Bidwell were the result of an investigation the DEA launched in Massachusetts about six months ago, which ultimately was expanded into the Granite State. The Plymouth and Ashland departments were brought into the probe about a month ago, he said.
Bidwell is being held at the Grafton County Jail, Ulrick said.
Asked about the impact of Thursday’s raid and arrest, Ulrick said, “It should make a dent” in drug activity in the Pemi-Baker area.
Ulrick said the investigation focused mainly on drug activity in Manchester and Massachusetts, and the Ashland raid and arrest was just one part of a much broader investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.