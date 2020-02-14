ASHLAND — A local man sustained serious injuries when his snowmobile crashed into a tree on the Squam Lake Connector Trail on Feb. 8 around 9:45 p.m.
New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers say Eric Shamberger, 48, was thrown from the snowmobile when it hit the tree and flipped over.
Plymouth Fire and Rescue transported him to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, where he was treated and evaluated before being flown by the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Air Response Team helicopter from there to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Authorities are continuing their investigation into the crash, but said they do not believe either alcohol or speed were contributing factors.
Ashland Police Department, Ashland Fire Department, and the Plymouth Fire Department provided assistance at the scene of the crash.
Conservation officers remind snowmobilers that there are early-season conditions and people need to be vigilant while riding. Further information on safe riding is posted at ww.ride.nh.gov.
