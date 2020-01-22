PLYMOUTH — An early-morning fire in a large two-story duplex at 26 Winter St. displaced the family which was occupying both units.
Plymouth Fire-Rescue, along with Campton-Thornton Fire-Rescue, responded to the 4 a.m. fire call and found smoke coming from the rear of the building. They located the fire in a first-floor bedroom and called a second alarm to bring in additional crews from Ashland, Holderness, Rumney, and Waterville Valley.
Deploying a hose line, firefighters were able to limit the fire to the bedroom. While the bedroom was heavily damaged, there also was significant smoke damage to the remainder of that side of the duplex, making it uninhabitable.
A Plymouth police officer and an officer from the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department evacuated all seven residents and two animals from the building while firefighters were arriving, and two residents were treated for smoke inhalation and a laceration.
Fire Chief Tom Morrison said there were no working smoke or carbon monoxide alarms in the unit where the fire originated.
“This could have been a much greater tragedy due to the fact that the unit of origin lacked any smoke or carbon monoxide alarms that would have provided the occupants with an early warning of the fire,” Morrison said. “There was also a delay in calling 911, which allowed the fire to get a head start.”
Morrison said the fire was caused by a lit candle that was too close to combustible materials.
“This fire highlights the importance of keeping candles a safe distance from combustibles,” he said. “It is also a good time to remind citizens of the importance of using space heaters that are listed for their intended use, and keeping them a safe distance from combustibles as well.”
He added, “The occupants are to be commended for closing the door to the room of origin, which delayed the spread of the fire.”
The New Hampton Fire Department and Meredith EMS covered the Plymouth Fire Station while the crews were out.
The American Red Cross assisted the family in finding housing.
“This is the second close call in 24 hours within our state involving house fires with no working smoke detectors,” said State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi. “We are very fortunate that there were no fatalities at this event or in Hooksett. Citizens are reminded to make sure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their houses. You only have seconds to get out of your house if it’s on fire.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.