HAVERHILL — A Holderness man has been indicted on charges of committing multiple crimes while out on bail.
A Grafton County grand jury indicted Michael S. Grey, 34, of Sargent Road, in Holderness, on 11 counts of forgery, one count of burglary, and two counts of failing to comply with regulations for convicted sex offenders.
Grey is among a number of central New Hampshire residents indicted by the latest session of the grand jury.
The forgery indictments charge that Grey wrote 11 checks, totaling $2,590, and then forged the account-holder’s signature.
The burglary indictment alleges that he broke into a Campton residence, and according to related misdemeanor charges, ripped a security camera off the building, and broke a sliding glass door.
The sex-offender registration charges allege that Grey failed to notify authorities within five days of his change of address, and failed to notify them that he had set up a social media account.
Also indicted were:
Richard Glover, 48, of Sanborn Road, in Sanbornton, was indicted on two counts of failing to comply with regulations for convicted sex offenders. The indictments allege Glover failed to notify authorities within five days of his change of address, and failed to notify them that he had set up a social media account.
Elizabeth M. Morrison, 23, of Main Street, in Plymouth, was indicted on three counts of criminal mischief (vandalism). The indictments charge Morrison with caused more than $4,500 in damage to the paint finish of three automobiles.
Julie M. Perriera, 53, of Daniel Webster Highway, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of bail jumping. The indictment charges Perriera failed to surrender to serve a sentence in the Grafton County House of Correction.
