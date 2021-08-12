GILFORD — Police handled 391 service calls between July 30 and Sunday.
Fourteen adults were arrested.
Ava M. Creteau, 19, off Mallard Drive, in Alton, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Jordan Kearney, 20, of Staten Island, New York, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Josiah W. Brown, 19, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol, possession/use of tobacco products by a minor, and possession/use of a false ID.
Daniel N. Fairweather, 19, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol, and manufacture/possession of a false ID.
Brian P. Souza, 20, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Kerstin M. Seckinger, 20, of Sarasota, Florida, was arrested for unlawful possession alcohol.
Michael D. Abbott, 49, of South Main Street, in Concord, was arrested for DWI.
Stephen J. Wing, 37, of Cotton Hill Road, in Gilford, was arrested for breach of bail conditions, and violation of a protective order. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Wolfe MacAllaster, 29, of Water Street, in Meredith, was arrested for reckless operation.
Sam Shada, 25, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Russell A. Bean, 51, of Governor Wentworth Highway, in Moultonborough, was arrested on a warrant.
Emma Chadburn, 20, of Bellamy Woods, in Dover, was arrested for unlawful possess of alcohol.
Lisa Lane, 62, of Melbourne Street, in Portsmouth, was arrested for DWI.
Jeremiah R. Paul, 35, of Mount Major Highway, in Alton, was arrested on four charges of possession of a controlled drug, and also for DWI.
Two juveniles were arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Twenty-nine people, including 27 at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, were taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made 105 motor vehicle stops, and investigated five traffic accidents on Meadowbrook Lane, as well as accidents on Recycle Way, Schoolhouse Hill Road, Gilford Avenue (Route 11A), Lakeshore Road (Route 11), and on Wesley Way.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated reports of three assaults at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, and another at Liscomb Circle.
A report of a burglary on Weirs Road (Route 11B) was investigated.
Police investigated possible drug violations at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion and on Sawmill Road.
Two reports of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road (Route 11) were investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Liscomb Circle, Cotton Hill Road, and on Lakeshore Road.
A report of criminal trespass at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening on Airport Road, and on Old Lakeshore Road.
Officers responded to nine domestic disturbance calls.
