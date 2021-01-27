GILFORD — Police responded to 84 service calls between Jan. 22 and Sunday.
Four people were arrested.
Jacob A. Jason, 33, of Sargent Place, in Gilford, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Michael A. Fuquay, 28, of Brockton, Massachusetts, was arrested for illegal dumping.
Mark J. Tucker, 40, of Bristol, Rhode Island, was arrested for DWI and speeding.
Michelle A. Gagne, 40, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of theft of personal property.
Two people were taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted 41 motor vehicle stops.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Lily Pond Road (Route 11C).
