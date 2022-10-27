BELMONT — Police handled 113 service calls from 11 a.m. on Oct. 17 to 11 a.m. on Monday.
Ten people were arrested.
Casandra J. O'Reilly, 39, of Laconia, was arrested for making a false report of a motor vehicle accident.
Heather M. Prefontaine, 47, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Christopher L. Levreault, 44, of Belmont, was arrested on three charges of receiving stolen property, three charges of theft by unauthorized taking, and charges of possession of a controlled drug, criminal mischief, and loitering or prowling.
Michael J. Morron, 30, of Belmont, was arrested on warrants.
Samantha Shada, 26, of Hampton, was arrested on a charge of willful concealment. She was also arrested on a warrant.
Andrew Glines, 37, of Belmont, was arrested on two warrants.
Eric K. Gonyer, 39, of Belmont, was arrested on bench warrants.
Thomas M. McNeil, 62, of Belmont, was arrested on bench warrants.
Ruibei Li, 28, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was arrested on two charges of domestic violence simple assault, and a charge of criminal mischief.
Catherine G. Garand, 31, of Franklin, was arrested on multiple warrants.
Officers conducted 25 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Eastgate Park Road, Depot Street (Route 140), and on Gilmanton Road (Route 140).
Police investigated a report of a theft at the Circle K on Plummer Hill Road.
A report of a stolen motor vehicle on Scenic Drive was investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Union Road.
A report of child abuse was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespass on Johnson Street, and at Jo-Ann Fabrics.
A report of fraud on Elaine Drive was investigated.
Police investigated a report of illegal dumping on Grey Rocks Road.
Officers responded to six disturbance calls, including four which were classified as domestic disturbances.
