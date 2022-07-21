SANDWICH — An Exeter man drowned while swimming in Squam Lake Wednesday, according to authorities.
State Marine Patrol identified the victim as William Duryea, 92, of Exeter.
According to the agency, State Police were alerted at 4 p.m. Wednesday of a possible drowning.
Marine Patrol Sgt. Seth Alie said Duryea was swimming with friends when they lost sight of him. They flagged down a passing boat which brought the friends out to the area where they had last seen the man. The group located Duryea and pulled him into the boat which then brought him to shore where CPR was performed.
Duryea was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
Emergency responders were told that Duryea had a camp on the lake.
Marine Patrol, Sandwich Police Department, Sandwich Fire Department, Center Harbor Fire Department and Meredith EMS personnel all responded to the scene.
Marine Patrol is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact State Police-Marine Patrol Sgt. Seth Alie at Seth.P.Alie@dos.nh.gov or 603-227-2117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.