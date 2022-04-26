home

New Hampshire Home recognized the top residential home designs in the Granite State during its 2022 Design Awards on Wednesday, April 20 during a reception at LaBelle Winery in Derry. Pictured above is the “Loon Lake Retreat” in the Lakes Region, a project by Whitten Architects which won Small Home Design. (Courtesy photo/Trent Bell)

MANCHESTER — From a Loon Lake retreat to a contemporary cape, New Hampshire Home recognized the top residential home designs in the Granite State during its 2022 Design Awards on Wednesday, April 20 during a reception at LaBelle Winery in Derry. The 2022 Design Awards celebrated excellence in home design and the creative use of materials in new, remodeled and historic residences throughout New Hampshire. New Hampshire Home honored 13 projects this year.

“We continue to be impressed by the creative skill of New Hampshire’s tremendous designers, builders and architects, and it was a pleasure to finally celebrate their accomplishments in person again,” said Erica Thoits, editor of New Hampshire Home. “From a historic farm renovation in Andover and a remodeled lake house in Moultonborough, to a Zen master bath in Hollis and a beautiful new kitchen on the seacoast, we were blown away by this year’s award winners. Congratulations!”

New Hampshire Home selects a different panel of out-of-state judges each year to determine recipients. This year’s jurors were from Maine and Connecticut and included Harry Hepburn IV, LEED AP, AIA, Principal of BRIBURN Architecture for Life in Portland, Maine; Paul Lewandowski, IIDA, AIA, Founding Principal of Paul Designs Project in Portland, Maine; and Joeb Moore, FAIA, NCARB, Founding Principal of Joeb Moore + Partners, Architects, LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut.

2022 New Hampshire Home Design Award winners:

Architectural Design: Modern

Soo Nipi House – Marcus Gleysteen, Marcus Gleysteen Architects

Project location: New London, NH

Company location: Boston, MA

Architectural Design: Traditional

Hemlock Hollow – Jeremy Bonin AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, Bonin Architects & Associates

Project location: Newbury, NH

Company location: New London, NH

Specialty Design

Guest House, Music Recording Studio, Utility Barn – Sheldon Pennoyer, Jasmine Pinto, Sheldon Pennoyer Architects

Project location: Harrisville, NH

Company location: Concord, NH

Bath Design

Zen Master Bath – Denyne Sanville, Denyne Designs Home Interiors

Project location: Hollis, NH

Company location: Dunstable, MA

Green Design

Greek Revival Farmstead – Anthony Giovanni, MWV Homes LLC

Project location: Mount Washington Valley, NH

Company location: Intervale, NH

Historic Renovation

The Farm – Dr. Joseph P. Spychalski, Lazy Jack Farm

Project location: Andover, NH

Company location: Andover, NH

Interior Design

Contemporary Cape – Ashley Gallant, Life Styled Interior Design

Project location: New Castle, NH

Company location: Portsmouth, NH

Interior Design

Widrid Bedford Residence – Kacey Graham, Boehm Graham Interior Design

Project location: Bedford, NH

Company location: Bedford, NH

Kitchen Design: New Construction

Ocean Break – Timothy Giguere, AIA; Tucker Associates, Builder; Pinnacle Interiors, TMS Architects

Project location: Rye, NH

Company location: Portsmouth, NH

Kitchen Design: Renovation

Seaside Glamour – Janice Page and Rebecca Dillman, PKsurroundings

Project location: Salisbury, MA

Company location: Exeter, NH

Outdoor Design

Big Grey Rock – Gregory Rusnica PLA, ASLA, Bonin Architects & Associates

Project location: Lakes Region, NH

Company location: New London, NH

Remodeling/Renovation Design

Flaster Lake House – Christopher P. Williams Architects – Architect, Meridian Construction – Builder

Project location: Moultonborough, NH

Company location: Gilford, NH

Small Home Design

Loon Lake Retreat – Whitten Architects

Project location: Lakes Region, NH

Company location: Portland, ME

2021 Home of the Year

Soo Nipi House – Marcus Gleysteen, Marcus Gleysteen Architects

Project location: New London, NH

Company location: Boston, MA

Award winners will be featured in the May/June issue of New Hampshire Home. For information on previous recipients, visit www.nhhomemagazine.com/design-awards.

The Gold sponsors of the 2022 Design Awards were Crown Point Cabinetry and Cambria. The Home of the Year category sponsor was Belletetes and Knob Creek was the general event sponsor.

