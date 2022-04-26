MANCHESTER — From a Loon Lake retreat to a contemporary cape, New Hampshire Home recognized the top residential home designs in the Granite State during its 2022 Design Awards on Wednesday, April 20 during a reception at LaBelle Winery in Derry. The 2022 Design Awards celebrated excellence in home design and the creative use of materials in new, remodeled and historic residences throughout New Hampshire. New Hampshire Home honored 13 projects this year.
“We continue to be impressed by the creative skill of New Hampshire’s tremendous designers, builders and architects, and it was a pleasure to finally celebrate their accomplishments in person again,” said Erica Thoits, editor of New Hampshire Home. “From a historic farm renovation in Andover and a remodeled lake house in Moultonborough, to a Zen master bath in Hollis and a beautiful new kitchen on the seacoast, we were blown away by this year’s award winners. Congratulations!”
New Hampshire Home selects a different panel of out-of-state judges each year to determine recipients. This year’s jurors were from Maine and Connecticut and included Harry Hepburn IV, LEED AP, AIA, Principal of BRIBURN Architecture for Life in Portland, Maine; Paul Lewandowski, IIDA, AIA, Founding Principal of Paul Designs Project in Portland, Maine; and Joeb Moore, FAIA, NCARB, Founding Principal of Joeb Moore + Partners, Architects, LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut.
2022 New Hampshire Home Design Award winners:
Architectural Design: Modern
Soo Nipi House – Marcus Gleysteen, Marcus Gleysteen Architects
Project location: New London, NH
Company location: Boston, MA
Architectural Design: Traditional
Hemlock Hollow – Jeremy Bonin AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, Bonin Architects & Associates
Project location: Newbury, NH
Company location: New London, NH
Specialty Design
Guest House, Music Recording Studio, Utility Barn – Sheldon Pennoyer, Jasmine Pinto, Sheldon Pennoyer Architects
Project location: Harrisville, NH
Company location: Concord, NH
Bath Design
Zen Master Bath – Denyne Sanville, Denyne Designs Home Interiors
Project location: Hollis, NH
Company location: Dunstable, MA
Green Design
Greek Revival Farmstead – Anthony Giovanni, MWV Homes LLC
Project location: Mount Washington Valley, NH
Company location: Intervale, NH
Historic Renovation
The Farm – Dr. Joseph P. Spychalski, Lazy Jack Farm
Project location: Andover, NH
Company location: Andover, NH
Interior Design
Contemporary Cape – Ashley Gallant, Life Styled Interior Design
Project location: New Castle, NH
Company location: Portsmouth, NH
Interior Design
Widrid Bedford Residence – Kacey Graham, Boehm Graham Interior Design
Project location: Bedford, NH
Company location: Bedford, NH
Kitchen Design: New Construction
Ocean Break – Timothy Giguere, AIA; Tucker Associates, Builder; Pinnacle Interiors, TMS Architects
Project location: Rye, NH
Company location: Portsmouth, NH
Kitchen Design: Renovation
Seaside Glamour – Janice Page and Rebecca Dillman, PKsurroundings
Project location: Salisbury, MA
Company location: Exeter, NH
Outdoor Design
Big Grey Rock – Gregory Rusnica PLA, ASLA, Bonin Architects & Associates
Project location: Lakes Region, NH
Company location: New London, NH
Remodeling/Renovation Design
Flaster Lake House – Christopher P. Williams Architects – Architect, Meridian Construction – Builder
Project location: Moultonborough, NH
Company location: Gilford, NH
Small Home Design
Loon Lake Retreat – Whitten Architects
Project location: Lakes Region, NH
Company location: Portland, ME
2021 Home of the Year
Soo Nipi House – Marcus Gleysteen, Marcus Gleysteen Architects
Project location: New London, NH
Company location: Boston, MA
Award winners will be featured in the May/June issue of New Hampshire Home. For information on previous recipients, visit www.nhhomemagazine.com/design-awards.
The Gold sponsors of the 2022 Design Awards were Crown Point Cabinetry and Cambria. The Home of the Year category sponsor was Belletetes and Knob Creek was the general event sponsor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.