This was Dick’s hike, trekking to the summit of Devil’s Slide in Stark, NH. Reuben and I were along for the ride. Dick Widhu was on the final lap of hiking all 185 reservations of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, better known simply as the Forest Society. Dick started on the quest a few years ago and has nearly completed his goal. Devil’s Slide located in the Kauffmann Forest will be number 183. The last two Forest Society Reservations are located in far north New Hampshire near Pittsburg. When Dick completes his mission he will be the first person to hike all Forest Society properties; quite an accomplishment for someone who is 77 years young. Dick was featured in the Winter-Spring Edition of Forest Notes, the quarterly publication of the Forest Society. The article states, “It’s safe to say that his (Dick’s) endeavor is not for the faint of heart.”
I first met Dick though mutual friends, when we bushwhacked to Millen Hill in the Dartmouth Range of the White Mountains. I admired Dick’s fortitude as he plowed ahead to summit one of the 100 highest mountain peaks in New Hampshire. Our relationship melded from this point forward and we have been friends ever since. We have hiked to many peaks together in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and in the Adirondack Mountains of New York. We continue as two soul mates in search of the “fountain of youth”. Dick at 77 seems to keep going like the “Eveready Bunny” and I’m trying to keep up.
On our way to Stark, NH to hike Devil’s Slide Mountain he shared some of his secrets to staying fit and trim. It was only eleven years ago that Dick began to hike seriously. He has always been an outdoor enthusiast- biking, canoeing, kayaking and cross country skiing. Perhaps it’s his Norwegian ancestry that drives his engine. He became hooked on hiking after meeting a friend who invited to join him on a hike in the White Mountain. At that point Dick never looked back and continues to hike regularly with others. He was one of the first persons over 70 years of age to summit the New Hampshire 48 highest mountains. He continued on his mountain summit journey by hiking all the New Hampshire 48 in winter, the New England 67 - 4,000 footers, the New Hampshire Highest 100 peaks and the New England Highest 100 peaks. He is also closing in on summiting all of the highest points in every New Hampshire town, municipality and unincorporated territories in New Hampshire, 250 in all.
When I asked Dick why he is driven to hike these many lists he stated, “I’ve always enjoyed exercise and I need to stay in shape.” He went on to say, “hiking gets me into the woods and fields to enjoy nature and at the same time keeps my body in-tune, I like to look good.“ He follows a strict routine of forty minutes of exercise every day. This includes stretching, core strengthening, and leg exercise to protect his knees and ankles. He stays active by volunteering in his community and church as well as painting landscapes. This winter he’ll spend much of his time skiing the back country of the White Mountains. I should also add that Dick is a graphic artist and assisted me in the layout of my forthcoming book, Paths Less traveled, Tramping on Trails (and Sometime Not) to Find New Hampshire’s Special Places). J.R.R. Tolkien wrote, The old that is strong, does not wither. I think Dick and many of us who find ourselves in the “senior years“ believe stongly in the these words. I also would like to add a few of my own suggestions for staying fit and trim, or as my mom would say,“fit as a fiddle“.
As we age our bodies change: muscle loss, weaker bones, loss of flexibility, joint deterioration (I’ve had two knee replacements), depressed lung capacity and so on. The trails seem longer and steeper now. It’s not the trail that has changed, it’s our bodies. We need to recognize what our bodies are telling us and do all we can to ameliorate the conditions of aging, and at the same time accept the fact we are getting old.
The two most important things you can do to continue hiking, whether it’s climbing a 4,000 foot mountain or taking a leisurely stroll to your favorite vista, is to eat well and exercise. I have a shirt with the saying, “Food is Medicine.” How true this is. What we put into our mouths can do harm or good. The food we eat is literally the gas that makes our engine run. When I plan for a day hike I’m sure to have plenty of carbohydrates to keep the engine running. My favorite is peanut butter and honey on a toasted English muffin. I also carry cashew nuts, dried fruit, candy bars and an orange or apple. Prior to the hike I’ll down a bowl of hot oatmeal, granola and a banana. This combination of food provides me with a good balance of carbs, protein and vitamins. There is plenty of good information available in books and on the web to help you to choose a diet that will provide the necessary nutrition for a vigorous day hike or a leisurely amble.
The other part of the equation is fitness. Getting fit and staying fit are essential for a healthy and fruitful life. Many of the aches and pains we experience every day, let alone on the trail, can be reduced if not eliminated by a regular exercise regime. I prescribe to a regular routine of yoga, about an hour a day, 2-3 days per week. Stiff joints or a sore back can be relieved by engaging in exercises to improve flexibility and strengthen core muscles (pelvic, abdominal muscles). Before starting any hike, it’s advised that you stretch the muscles of the legs, doing deep knee bends, front body bends, downward dog (yoga term) combined with loosening the muscles of the upper body with full body twists. Begin slowly, walking a mile or less and gradually increase the distance, including hills in your daily regimen. I also strongly advise you to consult with your personal physician before your plan for exercise turns into reality. Your physician should have sound advice and may recommend a specific exercise program.
There are many resources you can turn to for guidance, on the web as well as book stores and libraries. An excellent book I recommend is Go Take a Hike, Hiking Tips and Outings for Seniors in Western Maine and the White Mountains, by Allen Crabtree. Rick Wilcox, owner of International Mountain Equipment in North Conway writes, “Go Take a Hike should be required reading for any of us aging hikers.”
For questions or comments contact Gordon at forestpd@metrocast.net
