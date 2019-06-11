ALTON — With more than 80,000 people hiking Mt. Major every year, the hiking spot has seen its share of trash, damage to vegetation, trail erosion, and disturbance to wildlife. The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests has worked with partners to protect the trailhead and other land that hosts trails, and this year Mt. Major was chosen as one of 19 hot spots nationwide
to be the focus of training from the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor
Ethics.
As a designated hot spot, Subaru Leave No Trace Traveling Trainers will
teach Forest Society staff, partners and volunteers how to communicate
the principles of Leave No Trace to the public. The trainings and other outreach events will take place during Hot Spot Activation Week, from June 17-24. On the weekend, the public will have a chance to interact with the Subaru Traveling Trainers and Mt. Major trail stewards who will answer questions and share the
principles of Leave No Trace.
"We welcome visitors to all our forest reservations, especially Mount
Major," said Jane Difley, president and forester of the Forest Society. "And we
need and welcome help in the long-term stewardship of those places. Mt.
Major is already a spectacular and favorite spot in the state. We want it to
be one of the best cared for places in the state as well, and we're pleased
to join with Leave No Trace to take the next step in that direction."
Hit the Trail Trivia Night is happening Tuesday, June 18, from 7-9:30 p.m. Join the Forest Society's Dave Anderson to test knowledge of trees,
trails, and Leave No Trace. Learn more about how everyone can together
protect the outdoors by minimizing recreational impacts. Attendees will
compete for prizes. The event will be hosted at Area 23 located, 254 N. State St. in Concord, where participants can enjoy food and beverages. RSVP is not required, but appreciated, and walk-ins are welcome to join. For more information visit, forestsociety.org/TrailTrivia.
The Leave No Trace for Youth Educators Workshop will take place Wednesday, June 19, from 2-5 p.m. This free workshop is for public and private school teachers, camp counselors, homeschoolers, and environmental educators who want to learn more about Leave No Trace principles and how to teach youth about responsible outdoor recreation. Traveling trainers from Leave No Trace will
focus on communicating the seven principles of Leave No Trace in an engaging way using games and hands-on activities. For more information and sign up, visit forestsociety.org/LNTyouth. The workshop will be held at Gilman Museum, 123 Main St.
Mount Major Volunteer Service Day is Thursday, June 20, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Join the Forest Society for a day of volunteer service at Mount
Major Reservation on Route 11. The Forest Society and Leave No Trace, along with the Belknap Range Conservation Coalition, Lakes Region Conservation Trust, and the Belknap Range Trail Tenders, will be organizing
trail projects. Learn about Leave No Trace principles while helping to clean up and document trash and improve trail conditions. Participants should wear sturdy hiking shoes and bring a bag lunch and water bottle, as well as work gloves.
"We are very excited to once again partner with the Forest Society to
promote stewardship and encourage the public to protect and care for these
lands," said Russ Wilder, BRCC chair. RSVP is requested but not required.
Youth 16-17 years old can volunteer with a signed waiver from parents or
guardians. Under 16 must have a guardian present. For more
information visit, forestsociety.org/MajorServiceDay.
The principles of Leave No Trace include carrying out everything carried in to a hiking area, cleaning up after dogs, sticking to official trails and durable surfaces, and being courteous to other hikers. For more information, visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.