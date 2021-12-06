Royal R. Moses, 78

SATSUMA, Fla. — Royal Roger Moses, 78, of Satsuma, Florida, passed away on November 26th, 2021, after a tragic car accident. Royal was a lifelong resident of Hill, NH, before moving to Satsuma.
Royal was a father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and so much more to many. He touched everyone that he met, and had a heart of gold. He would do anything for anyone, and was quick to lend a helping hand. He had a very sharp wit, and always a quick comeback or joke. Honest and forthright, he was a man of his word and always followed through on his promises.
He loved music, especially country music, and spent a lifetime playing the guitar and sharing his love of music with others. He loved the steel guitar most, and enjoyed time playing with friends at his local Moose Club.
Royal could fix anything, no matter what it was or the shape it was in. He was the definition of the phrase “where there’s a will there’s a way,” and he always found a way to make things work. You’d usually find him in his workshop either fixing something for someone or working on his next project.
Royal’s friends and family will miss him more than he could have ever imagined, and the world just won’t feel the same without him in it.
Royal is survived by his daughter, Angela Kiszka; brother, John Moses; sister, Cathy Adams, sister, Beverly Miller, sister, Lucile Moses, sister, Virginia Reynolds; stepdaughter, Shelley Moulton; as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 11th at 2 p.m. at the Loyal Order of The Moose - Crescent City Moose Lodge, US-17, Pomona Park, FL 32181.
