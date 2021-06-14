Robert G. Hyslop, 80 and Barbara J. Hyslop, 82

GILMANTON IRON WORKS — of Varney Road, passed away peacefully, with their children by their sides, within a few weeks of each other at the end of the year 2020. Together with their children and grandchildren, Robert and Barbara Hyslop celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on September 25, 2020.
Barbara grew up spending summers on Crystal Lake, where her parents owned the camps of Crystal Springs. Soon after their wedding, they bought a home on Crystal Lake, where together, they raised their three children and where their grandchildren were able to enjoy similar memories on the lake. Barbara worked in Concord for the US Fish and Wildlife Service and retired in 2004 after 44 years of service. Barbara enjoyed spending time in the lake and volunteering for her community.
Robert was a mechanic for Sears Roebuck in Concord for many years and a longtime Scoutmaster for Troop 242 in Gilmanton. Robert enjoyed telling stories of hunting and fishing trips he had taken with his sons. They enjoyed their retirement years together, spending time with their children and summers in their camper up on Moosehead Lake in Greenville, ME. They will be remembered for their love of the outdoors, their service to their community and their love and devotion to family and friends.
Robert and Barbara are survived by two sons, Robert R. Hyslop and Kenneth R. Hyslop and his wife, Carol; a daughter, Priscilla G. (Hyslop) Yakubec and her husband, Vance; two grandchildren, Rebekah and Alexander; Barbara’s brother, Ronald Dimock and his wife, Joyce and their children Jeff and Kristin and their families; Robert’s brother, Theodore Hyslop; and their granddog, Copper.
A Combined Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Meeting House Cemetery, Gilmanton.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in their names be made to the Gilmanton Community Church, PO Box 16, Gilmanton, NH 03237.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
