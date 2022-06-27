BELMONT — Raymond T. Peterson II, 92, passed away at his home Thursday, June 23, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Raymond was born May 2, 1930 in Putnam, Connecticut, to the late Raymond and Alice (Magnar) Peterson.
Ray was a United States Coast Guard Veteran and proudly served his country for over 20 years from November 22, 1949, until his retirement in 1972 as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 with a specialty in engineering. Upon retirement Ray relocated to Tilton, with his family residing there for almost 10 years before settling in Belmont. He spent many summers as a mechanic for Irwin Marine. Ray had a love for RV traveling. He and his wife Ellen spent 40 years as Florida snowbirds and enjoyed several cross-country journeys, as well as a trip to Alaska in their Coachman van and iconic Airstream travel trailer. Ray was also a passionate ham radio enthusiast and loved watching NASCAR. He enjoyed spending time with his family and cherished time with grandkids who affectionately called him Pop Pop. He was a zealous storyteller and eagerly shared plenty of stories of his time on the ship with family, friends and acquaintances.
Ray is survived by his daughter, Mary Blackey of Belmont; three sons, Carl Peterson and his wife Dianne, Charles Peterson and his wife Ann, all of Belmont and Christopher Peterson, of Salem, CT; 12 grandchildren, Jennifer, Renee, Rhonda, Jerrica, TJ, Jamie, Colleen, Jessica, Elizabeth, Christopher, Hayden, and Ashleigh; 19 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Ellen; son, Raymond Peterson III; son-in-law, Timothy Blackey; and brother, Donald Peterson.
Calling Hours will be held Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Carriage House of the Wilkinson-Beane Funeral Home.
A graveside service will take place at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 1:30 p.m., at 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen NH, 03303.
Ray’s family would like to thank the Lakes Region VNA, Visiting Angels, and his “Sunshine” Alice who took exceptional care of him during his illness.
Memorial gifts may be made in Ray’s name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
