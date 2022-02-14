Philip G. Bragg, 81

LACONIA — Philip Gene Bragg, 81, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 in Concord Hospital - Franklin after a period of declining health.
Philip was born February 21, 1940 in Laconia, the only child of the late Homer Franklin Bragg and Della Frances “Helen” (Mason) Bragg. He was a 1959 graduate of Laconia High School.
After serving seven years in the National Guard as a sharpshooter in the 197th Artillery, Battery C, Philip became a member of the Laconia Fire Department where he worked for 24 years as a Firefighter and EMT until his retirement in 1987 while working part-time as a school bus driver and trainer. He worked for 49 years for Lakes Region Transit, Bruce Transportation, Ryder Student Transportation and First Student, first in Laconia and Belmont and then in the Tilton-Winnisquam Districts.
Philip loved his work with children, parents, teachers and the schools, and spent most of his life in public service. He was the recipient of the Merle Sargent Award for bravery after being hurt in a fire in the line of duty as a firefighter. For years, he played Santa at Lakes Region General Hospital on Christmas Eve, arriving by ambulance and being wheeled through the wards, giving gifts and flowers to those who had the misfortune of being in the hospital for the holiday.
Philip was a member of the Laconia Lodge of Elks, the American Legion, AARP, The NH Retired Firefighters Association and the Congregational Church of Laconia.
Philip enjoyed camping; motorcycling; nature; traveling; the ocean (especially the Nubble Lighthouse); cribbage; Sam Adams and a good prime rib; the Red Sox and the Patriots; and had a soft spot for animals of any kind. He loved his dogs, Toby, Duffy, Chip and Libby; and five cats, two named Midnight, Mama Kitty, Cooper and Ginger.
Philip is survived by his wife of 43 1/2 years, Claire (Piroso) Bragg; three sons, Robert H. Bragg and his wife Katy of Idaho, Derek O. Bragg of Laconia, and Russell P. Bragg of Florida; his daughter, Brenda J. Gage of Maine; six grandchildren, Kaitlyn Bragg, Kristopher Bragg and his wife Shelby, Ayla Reid, Kyle Page and wife Angela, Nathan Bragg, and Miranda Bragg; five great-grandsons, James Robert “JR” Reed Bragg, Aiden Reid, Jeffrey Baldwin, Viktor Page, and Lukas Page; two great-granddaughters, Kaylin Rose McKone and Lakelee Jane Bragg, his cousin, John A. Bragg of Arizona; a half-brother, Gary Philip Emmons and his son Trevor of California; and many friends and former colleagues. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a half-brother, David Hooten and a son, Robert Philip Page.
At his request, no services will be held but his ashes will be scattered at his favorite place, the Nubble in Cape Neddick, Maine, at the family’s convenience.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia NH 03247, or to The Philip Bragg Firefighter Scholarship, c/o Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
