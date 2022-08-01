Joycelyn A. Dickinson, 83

LACONIA — Joycelyn Ann Braddock Dickinson, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Concord Hospital.

Joy was born on January 23, 1939, in Leesport, PA, the daughter of the late Richard Russell Braddock and Thelma Grace (Hollinger) Braddock, formerly of Fleetwood, PA and Greenfield, MA. She attended Greenfield High School and went on to study at Endicott College in Beverly, MA. Soon after, she married John Cross Dickinson, of Greenfield, MA. They were married for 57 years until John’s passing in 2018. After eight years as a devoted wife of an Air Force fighter pilot, Joy, John, and their two daughters settled in Laconia in 1970.

