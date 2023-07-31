Joseph Raymond 'Ray' Trudeau, 88 

BELMONT — Joseph Raymond Trudeau, 88, of Belmont, passed away on Monday, July 24, at Concord Hospital in Concord, after a short illness.
Ray was born on May 13, 1935, in Coventry, Vermont.
Ray moved to New Hampshire as a young boy where he was a proud resident for most of his life. He also spent many years as a snowbird in Inverness, Florida, with his late wife, Pat.
Ray proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict, and later started his own business, A.R.T. Associates in Laconia.
In his lifetime, Ray was revered as a loving father, husband, uncle, brother, son and friend, and he was affectionately known as “Grampy” to many that knew him. While there are many awesome grandpas out there, ours was special. He was the kind of grandpa that would attend your birthday party, football game, or Redneck Olympics on one weekend, and on the very next weekend, help you to build your vision out of wood; be it a candle holder, display case, mancave or garage.
While Grampy certainly knew his way around a workshop, he more importantly knew his way around our hearts. Without question or hesitation, he always gave us his time, his talents and his treasures. To our dearest Grampy, until we see each other again, we will continue to miss you, we will continue to remember you, we will continue to aspire to be like you and we will continue to love you. Your loving family.
He was predeceased by his one and only love, Pat Trudeau; and three children, Wesley Davis Jr., Russell Davis Sr. and Sandra Sanborn. He is survived by his daughter, Beverly Elliott of Rochester; six grandchildren, Troy Sanborn (Teresa) of Orlando, Florida, Jason Elliott (Erika) of Rochester, Russell Davis Jr. (Maria) of Belmont, Wendy Bradley (Steven) of Farmington, Bethany Sullivan (Michael) of Dunedin, Florida, and Nicholas Davis (Heather) of Gilford; several great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; longtime friend, Kathy Polovick; God-children, Heather Vansteensburg (Adam) and Matthew Polovick.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, Aug. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m., at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, in Boscawen.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Boston, MA 02451-8750.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
