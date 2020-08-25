Jason David Pulsifer, 45, was born to James and Marlene (Skjervem) Pulsifer on February 15, 1975 at Kincheloe AFB Hospital in Kinross Michigan. He died August 21, 2020 at his home in Campton, NH.
Jason was a kind and gentle soul that enjoyed playing with and collecting Matchbox cars, Legos, baseball cards, and playing saxophone, drums and guitar. As time wore on he was an accomplished sportsman — playing football, basketball and baseball throughout junior and senior high school. He graduated from Plymouth Regional High School, class of 1993. He continued playing co-ed softball for many years afterward. Jason was an avid fan of the Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics and rarely missed watching a game.
Jason went to college at Southern Maine University and Plymouth State University to further his educational knowledge. Jason then found that being in the workforce gave him more gratification than sitting in a chair in school. He started his professional career as a police officer with the Thornton Police Department and subsequently moved on to a strong career as a manager of various sorts with Linens N Things, Tractor Supply, Family Dollar and Camper’s Inn.
He had various hobbies that he enjoyed, spending time playing guitar, grilling, woodworking, fishing and hunting with his family, collecting unique shoes, hats and t-shirts.
Jason is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his Aunt Karen on the maternal side; and his Aunt Susan on the paternal side.
He leaves behind his parents, Jim and Marlene (Skjervem) Pulsifer of Campton NH; his daughters, Mariska Pulsifer (16) of Mount Pleasant, SC and Emily Pulsifer (5) of Manchester NH; his sister, Charissa and nephew, Cameron of Goffstown NH; his brother, Scott Mahon and wife, Rachel and niece Fia of St. Paul, MN; several aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces, and cousins in various locations across the country.
We will all miss his quick wit and humor, sarcasm and vigor for life. He loved his daughters beyond measure and his family. He will be missed by family and many, many friends.
In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up for his daughter’s education and overall future. An account at Northway Bank under Charissa Pulsifer’s name FBO Mariska and Emily Pulsifer. We are working to set up the account as a trust in the coming days, but any donations can be sent in Charissa’s name and in the memo field please write FBO Mariska and Emily Pulsifer.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be planned once the current health situations provide availability for friends and family to celebrate without concerns.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
