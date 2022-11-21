FRANKLIN — James “Jimmy” W. Bordeau, 67, of Edmunds Street, passed peacefully on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the Mountain Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
James was born on September 22, 1955, in Laconia, the son of the late Robert and Barbara (Bushey) Bordeau.
James had many occupations during his lifetime. He was a firefighter for the town of Belmont and the city of Laconia, as well as many jobs in the construction field. He followed NASCAR and always enjoyed the big races in Loudon. He was also an avid motorcyclist. Jimmy had a heart of gold and was always willing to lend a hand. Jim will be missed by many.
James is survived by his brother, Carlton Bordeau, of Laconia; sister, Patricia Kratzer, of Texas; as well as nephews and nieces; Wendy and her husband Steve Metivier, of Belmont, Jason Bordeau and Andrea Morin, of Gilford, Eric and his wife Jess Kratzer, of Belmont, Robin Kratzer, of Texas, and Dean and his wife Sarah Kratzer, of Texas.
There will be no Calling Hours.
A Graveside Service will be held in the spring at South Road Cemetery in Belmont.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.