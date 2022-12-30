MEREDITH — Esther W. Smith, 93, of Meredith, died peacefully Dec. 16, 2022. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Dec, 19, 1928, to the late Clev A. and Bessie (Presley) Willey. She was the youngest of eight children.
Esther attended schools in the Boston area. Esther married Charles H. Smith, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, on May 8, 1949. They moved to Canterbury, in 1950, and together raised their two girls, Diane and Lu-Ann. Esther was involved for many years in the annual Canterbury Fair. She also was a member of the woman's club in Canterbury, taught Sunday school and sang in the choir of the Canterbury Community Church.
Esther enjoyed sewing and knitting and made many dresses for her girls to wear to school. Her specialty was making bow ties for Charlie to wear to work. The Smith family had a cottage in Moultonborough on lake Winnipesaukee for over 40 years. Esther would often cook breakfast for her girls and their cousins before they started their day of waterskiing. Esther herself was a very good skier.
When Charlie retired he and Esther traveled extensively across the country in their RV. She was predeceased by her husband Charles; her parents; six brothers; and one sister. She is survived by her two daughters, Diane Smith of Meredith, and Lu-Ann Martin of Holderness; two grandsons, John Martin and Brian Martin; and two granddaughters, Jennifer Mavrogeorge and Amy Messinger; and 10 great-grandchildren.
