MEREDITH — Esther W. Smith, 93, of Meredith, died peacefully Dec. 16, 2022. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Dec, 19, 1928, to the late Clev A. and Bessie (Presley) Willey. She was the youngest of eight children.

Esther attended schools in the Boston area. Esther married Charles H. Smith, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, on May 8, 1949. They moved to Canterbury, in 1950, and together raised their two girls, Diane and Lu-Ann. Esther was involved for many years in the annual Canterbury Fair. She also was a member of the woman's club in Canterbury, taught Sunday school and sang in the choir of the Canterbury Community Church.

