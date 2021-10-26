Emily Jean was born on July 25, 1999 in Plymouth, NH, bringing great joy to her family. She was a beautiful, aspiring singer; American Idol does not know what they missed. Her infectious personality was uncontainable.
She loved everything bright and sparkly, just like her. The things that brought Emily joy were shopping at the mall, turtles, her cat Oreo, and her dog Remi. She always made time for shenanigans with her best friend Lauren, which typically involved bikinis in the summer at Hampton Beach. With her family, she experienced many adventures like camping, trips to Acadia, hiking, and rock climbing.
Emily attended schools in Hopkinton and Orford, and graduated from Concord High. During her school years she participated in and was passionate about, cross country and track and field. Emily went on to earn her LNA license and became a proud LNA. She found joy in her work caring for others. In her spare time, she was delighted to dress up and volunteer at the NH Renaissance Faire.
Emily’s dream was to become a cosmetologist and to help make people feel good about themselves, something she herself struggled with from time to time. Even in her darkest moments, her hope and determination to survive shone brightly. She always persevered and fought for what was right. Emily loved going on adventures, knowing she could always come back home to her mom, Adrienne. One of her newfound passions was to travel and explore the world.
Emily passed away unnaturally and unexpectedly on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the young age of 22. As she was taken from this world too soon by domestic violence, in lieu of flowers and cards, the family is requesting donations be made online to the NH Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence at nhcadsv.org or to the Vermont Network at vtnetwork.org in her memory.
Emily is loved and survived by her mom, step-dad, brothers, and many more family and friends whose lives she touched deeply. Her memory is a keepsake with which we will never part, and she will always be in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.