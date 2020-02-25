WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — David Wordell Allen of West Barnstable passed peacefully in his home on Feb. 22, 2020.
David was born in Newton. He graduated Newton High School and the Stockbridge School of Agriculture.
He enjoyed a full and happy life, accomplishing everything he set out to do. David will be missed by all that knew him.
David was predeceased by his parents, Milton and V. Beatrice Allen, as well as his brother, Milton Allen, and his son, David W. Allen Jr.
David is survived by his wife, Carol, and his sons, Donald H. and Douglas W. Allen. David and his wife shared daughters Barit White and Taylor White Moffitt and 10 grandsons.
There will be a private service for him this summer near his home.
For friends who choose, please make a donation in David Allen’s name to the West Parish Meetinghouse Foundation, PO Box 781, West Barnstable, MA 02668; or the David W. Allen Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Donald H. Allen, 36 Spring Hill Road, East Sandwich, MA 02537.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.