We are approaching fresh local corn on the cob season and I can’t get enough of the delicious vegetable; normally serving it husked and boiled; slathered in sweet butter. When you can find fresh local corn, it is a delight. The sooner it is served after picking the better. Everyone has their own method of cooking; some like to cook it husked, while others like in the husk. If you find yourself fortunate to be left with extra ears this is a delicious solution as to what to do which the leftovers (or you may find yourself cooking extra ears for this very purpose). You will have a dish fit for company and also give you extra time to enjoy the summer days as the dish can be prepared early in the day and refrigerated.
Curried Corn Custard
3 Cups fresh corn kernels, from 5-6 ears, or frozen
3 Large eggs, beaten
¼ Cup flour
1 Tbs light brown sugar
1 ½ Tbs curry powder
¾ Tb salt
¼ Tb fresh ground white pepper
4 Tbs unsalted butter, melted
2 Cups light cream
1 Cup salted cracker crumbs
¼ Tb dried thyme
Chopped fresh curly parsley (garnish)
Place the oven rack in the middle position and preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray a 12 by 8 inch baking dish with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, combine the corn with the eggs. Stir in the flour, sugar, curry powder, salt and pepper. Add 2 Tbs of the melted butter and all of the cream. Mix well, pour the custard into the prepared dish. At this point the dish may be covered with plastic wrap and refrigerated for up to 3 hours. If refrigerating, bring to room temperature 30 minutes before baking. Place the custard in the oven and bake for 35 minutes. Meanwhile combine the cracker crumbs with the thyme and the remaining 2 Tbs of butter. Sprinkle the cracker mixture over the custard bake for 10 minutes longer or until the custard is set and a knife inserted near the edge of the dish comes out clean. Garnish with the chopped parsley and serve immediately.
This dish may also be prepared and served in 4- to 6- oz custard cups or ramekins.
