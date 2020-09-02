We are amidst the season of plenty vegetables but perhaps the squash family yields the greatest number of varieties. From the long green zucchini to round, scalloped edge patty pan. On a recent visit to Moulton’s Farm in Meredith a bounty of squash was available. Summer squash may be prepared in a variety of methods; stuffed, sliced and sautéed or steamed, and baked, to name a few.
When selecting summer squash look for a glossy, blemish-free surface with a thin, edible skin. Squash basically fall into two categories, summer and winter. The summer variety has a high water content and cooks quickly.
On my visit to Moulton's, I spoke to Jeff, the general manager. I learned that the variety of summer squash available include green and yellow zuchinni, delicata, spaghetti squash, and a stripetti, which combines the features of spaghetti and delicata squash.
When the winter squash arrive in a few weeks, there will be acorn, butternut, and honeynut, which is a personal size squash. It is a small variation of butternut squash. Jeff said it has been a good year for squash, and despite the drought, irrigation has not been a problem compliments of nearby bodies of water.
Stuffed Baked Zucchini
4 Medium zucchini or summer squash
¼ Cup extra virgin olive oil
2 Garlic cloves, minced
1 Medium onion, minced
½ Tbs marjoram
½ Cup red wine
1 28oz can ripe tomatoes, drained seeded and chopped
2 Tbs sugar
1 Cup grated parmesan cheese
2 Tbs balsamic vinegar
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Scrub the squash with a brush and cut off the ends. Cut the squash in half, length-wise and scoop out the flesh with a melon baller. You should have 8 little boats with about 1/3-inch-thick walls. Chop the scooped-out squash until the pieces are about the size of small peas. Heat half the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat and stir in the garlic, onion and marjoram. Cook gently until there’s no moisture in the pan (about 10 minutes), don’t allow the onion to brown. Pour in the red wine, turn up the heat and boil down the wine until only a couple of tablespoons of wine remain; stir in the tomatoes. Cook for about 45 minutes on medium heat stirring every few minutes to prevent sticking.
Heat the remaining olive oil in a sauté pan over high heat and stir in the chopped squash. Stir and toss until the squash has dried out and is lightly browned, about 8-10 minutes. In a mixing bowl, combine the tomato sauce, chopped squash, sugar, half the cheese, and the vinegar, season to taste with salt.
Fill the squash boats with the mixture and sprinkle with cheese. Arrange the boats in an oiled baking dish and cover loosely with a sheet of foil. Bake for 30 minutes, remove foil and bake for 30 minutes more. Grind over with fresh black pepper and serve. Makes 4-8 servings.
