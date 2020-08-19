In New Hampshire we are so fortunate to have excellent pick-your-own blueberry farms. Our climate in summer is ideal for the delicious smooth-skinned, glossy blue-black juicy berries which thrive in Canada and the northern United States. They should not be confused with huckleberries, which have a thicker skin, harder seeds, and are not generally cultivated.
There are two types of blueberry plants: high bush, which grow up to 15 feet; and the hardy low bush that grow to about 1 foot high. The cultivated berry is in season from sometime in May until October. You will want to choose blueberries that are firm, uniform in size, and dark indigo blue, but do not wash them until ready to use. After rinsing and picking over the berries (don’t use moldy or shriveled berries) dry them in a single layer on a paper towel, store in a moistureproof container, and refrigerate for up to five days. Blueberries are such a versatile fruit; they are good in baked goods such as muffins and pies, buckles, cobbles, and fools, as a topping for ice cream or cereal, or just plain perhaps with a slathering of heavy cream.
Many farms offer “pick-your-own” berries, which can be a great family activity. New Zealand blueberries can be found in markets in winter months for a higher price, but domestic berries will serve your purpose just as well if frozen in season.
A version of Blueberry Cobbler
Makes 8 servings
David, a reader of this column, suggested that the season was right for a blueberry cobbler recipe. There are many interpretations of cobblers. Some have a flat pie crust while others have a biscuit topping. This is my version.
1/4 lb. butter (1 stick)
1-¼ cups, plus 2 Tbs. sugar
1 cup self-rising flour
1 cup milk
2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
Preheat the oven to 350 Fahrenheit. Butter a 3-quart baking dish. Place the stick of butter in a microwave safe dish and heat for 30 to 45 seconds or until melted. In a medium bowl, whisk 1 cup of the sugar with the flour and milk. Whisk in the melted butter. Rinse the berries and pat dry. Pour the batter into the baking dish. Sprinkle the berries evenly over the batter. Sprinkle ¼ cup sugar over the berries, bake for 50 minutes until golden brown and bubbly. When 10 minutes of cooking time remain, sprinkle remaining 2 Tbs spoons of sugar over the top. Serve it by the spoonful topped with whipped cream or with ice cream.
