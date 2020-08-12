We are now in prime time for delicious tomatoes that come in all shapes and sizes. Nothing tastes better on a warm August day than a juicy ripe tomato from your garden, or local farm stand. The other day I counted so many varieties of the giant red globes, small and large. For some recipes it may call for peeling the tomato, especially when they are large and the recipe calls for cooking. To skin a tomato, place the tomato on the tines of a fork and plunge it into boiling water for 10 seconds. Remove it and, with the aid of a sharp knife make an X in the bottom of the tomato. The skin should separate from the flesh. Peel away the skin and discard. In this recipe, really fresh, ripe tomatoes are the key to success. A good crusty loaf of bread to mop up the juices is a nice accompaniment.
Fettuccini with a Trio of Tomato salad
8 Ounces Fettuccini
1 Cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
2 Large tomatoes such as beefsteak or one of the heirloom varieties, peeled and cut into chunks
4 Roma (plum) tomatoes, peeled, seeded and diced
1 Large red onion, halved and thinly sliced
1 Tbs capers, drained
½ Cup chopped fresh oregano leaves
Fresh oregano sprigs for garnish (optional)
Freshly grated parmesan cheese, for serving
Dressing
3 Tbs red wine vinegar
1 Tbs sugar
½ Tbs salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1/3 Cup extra virgin olive oil
Cook the fettuccini according to the package for al dente. Drain in a colander and rinse briefly under cold water. Shake the colander gently to drain completely, set aside.
To make the dressing, in a small bowl, combine the vinegar, sugar and salt and pepper to taste. Whisk until the sugar and salt have dissolved, then whisk in the olive oil slowly or until an emulsionforms.
Place the pasta in a large serving bowl. Place all the tomatoes, the onion, capers and oregano in another bowl and add the dressing. Toss gently but thoroughly. Pour the tomato mixture on top of the pasta. Garnish with the sprigs of the oregano if using. Serve immediately, accompanied by the parmesan, or cover and refrigerate for up to 8 hours. Serves 4-6.
