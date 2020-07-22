We are now in the “sweetest season” in New Hampshire, when we have access to one of the most delicious treats of this short time.
In high summer, July and August, we can buy or pick our own summer fruits, mainly strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. Later in the season we will have peaches, pears, and apples, but the local berry season is short and more sensitive to the temperature. We’ve had a good summer so far, and have profited with good crops of the berries. The jam preservers have been very busy, as well as the ice cream makers and bakers, who include all manner of berry in muffins, pies, scones, and crumbles.
It is important to rinse berries gently and carefully and then spread them out on paper towels or kitchen cloths to dry. At this point they may be stored in plastic tubs for freezing or incorporating directly into the recipe you have chosen.
Years ago, when we lived in northern England where summer is very short, the family became fans of English deserts such as fruit crumbles and fools. These are fruit desserts made with pastry, heavy cream, and a seasonal fruit. We would pick a castle, monument, or historic point of interest. We would travel there and I would give a brief talk on points of interest appropriate to a 6- and 9-year-old and then the treat would be a traditional “English lunch,” a full meal finishing with a proper English dessert, perhaps a berry crumble or fool.
I found this recipe on the well-stained pages of my go-to English paperback cookbook.
BERRY FRUIT FOOL
You may choose to present your "fool" in either a puff pastry shell or in a clear bowl or glass, the latter of which makes for a more elegant appearance. If choosing the pastry, I suggest using the convenient frozen puff pastry shells. Follow the directions for baking the shells until done. Cool on a wire rack. Remove a center circle from each pastry and set aside.
Mix together ¼ pint each of fresh blueberries, strawberries and raspberries. Add dash of cinnamon and 2 TB super fine sugar.
In food processor puree about 1/3 of the berry mixture, 2 TB Framboise, 1/4 cup super fine sugar.
Fold the pulp into 2 cups of heavy cream (whipped). Add this mixture to the center of each puff pastry shell. Garnish with remaining whole berries and serve immediately.
