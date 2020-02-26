LACONIA — The Laconia Human Relations Committee, in cooperation with the Laconia Public Library, will screen the film 'Bride and Prejudice' as the March selection for the International Film Series. It will be shown Monday, March 2, at 6:15 p.m.
'Bride and Prejudice' is based on Jane Austen's novel "Pride and Prejudice." Reimagined as a Bollywood musical, the film is updated to take place in India, England, and Los Angeles.
The story is about prejudice between classes and the pride that keeps lovers apart. The film includes well-known characters Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth, as well as Jane, Bingley, Wickham and Mr. Collins. There is a mother who worries incessantly about whether her daughters will marry, and a father who stays level-headed and keeps things together.
This film series offers a monthly selection shown September through May at the Laconia Public Library. For more information, contact Len Campbell at lsoup03@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.